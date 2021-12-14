Managing Director

CFS

Derrick Coleman is managing director for Creative Financial Staffing of Los Angeles (CFS), an affiliate of GHJ.

As practice leader of GHJ’s recruiting division, Coleman has used his influence to implement diverse and equitable hiring practices. He is continuously promoting and utilizing these practices for clients while encouraging his team to do the same. He continues to be recognized for his leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at his firm, his field and the community.

Coleman is a champion of DEI efforts at GHJ including founding the firm’s Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) cohort. He is a dedicated member of the Los Angeles non-profit community through his board membership at the prestigious Downtown Women’s Center and a graduate and supporter of the African American Board Leadership Institute. In addition, he is also a sought-after thought leader and advocate of diverse hiring practices and inclusive workplaces.