Senior Vice President, Diversity and Community Partnerships

SEMPRA

Eugene “Mitch” Mitchell is the Senior Vice President of Diversity and Community Partnerships for Sempra. In this role, he works to create positive and sustainable change and further the company’s high-performance culture by leading a collective effort to advance diverse perspectives and promote inclusive environments within Sempra, its operating companies and the communities it serves.

Mitchell joined Sempra in 2005 and has nearly 30 years of public policy and government affairs experience, with 15 of those years in the energy industry. He serves on the boards of the San Diego Housing Commissioner, Lucky Duck Foundation, Sharp Hospital Board of Trustees, Voice of San Diego, San Diego Museum of Art, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Foundation, and San Diego Opera Board of Directors.