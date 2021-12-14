Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion

George-Axelle Broussillon Matschinga is the vice president of D&I at Sephora. She leads the design, strategic direction, implementation, and business alignment of company D&I initiatives. Joining in 2020, she has focused on developing an even more effective ecosystem where Sephora attracts, recruits, develops and advances diverse talent and fosters workforce inclusion. Broussillon Matschinga has also built out Sephora’s overall D&I strategy and governance structure. She oversees the engagement of Sephora’s Equity Advisors and Partners, a group intersecting race, culture and civil rights organizations promoting racial equity. She also leads Sephora Employee Resource Groups, and regularly hosts listening sessions and D&I trainings across LVMH.