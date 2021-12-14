Julie R. F. Gerchik

Partner & Chair of the Diversity Committee

GLASER WEIL LLP

In addition to being a partner and top litigator, Julie Gerchik has had a tremendous impact on the infrastructure and culture of Glaser Weil, particularly, the firm’s diversity efforts. Gerchik is the founder and chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee. She is one of two partner members leading the pro bono committee, head of recruiting for the Litigation Department, creator of the Litigation Department’s Training Program, and one of two people who designed and implemented the department’s mentoring program.

Gerchik started the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee at the firm in 2019, and it has already had a significant impact on the firm and beyond. Under her leadership, the committee has hosted a number of diverse intra-firm cultural events and during the uprisings last summer, Gorsche led the effort to author both a definitive external and internal anti-racist statement on behalf of the firm.