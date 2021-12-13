Co-Managing Partner

SANDERS ROBERTS LLP

In 2008, trial attorney Justin Sanders co-founded Sanders Roberts LLP with Reginald Roberts, Jr. In addition to providing competitive market rates, bonuses, and other benefits, including paid time off and 401K for all employees, Sanders Roberts have implemented policies and procedures to foster a work-life balance and ensure diversity and inclusion. For example, Sanders Roberts has encouraged employees to work remotely both before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, a majority of the law firm is working remotely, either full-time or part-time, and are free to do so even after restrictions are lifted.

Several Sanders Roberts attorneys are members of the Women’s Law Association Los Angeles and the firm has sponsored events for the association, including an event that discussed strategies for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm is working towards building a Women’s and Diversity & Inclusion program.