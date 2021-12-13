Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion

PAYPAL

Kim Jenkins Manigault is the Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at PayPal. She previously served as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for KeyBank. In this role, Manigault was responsible for championing a diverse workforce and leading the long-term planning and execution of related initiatives across the organization. Before stepping into the chief diversity & inclusion officer role, she served as Chief Financial Officer for KeyBank’s Technology and Operations organization.

Manigault has deep experience in the financial services industry, serving in roles for Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and J.P Morgan. She is an active member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Cleveland YMCA, serving as the Board Treasurer and Chairperson of the Finance Committee. In addition, she is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, serving as Co-Chair of the Audit Committee.