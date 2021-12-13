Financial Advisor

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Mark Masliah helped to establish the district-level LGBTQ+ and Ally Council as a means to create an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ individuals at Northwestern Mutual. The council helps fellow financial advisors better serve clients in the LGBTQ+ community. Under his leadership, council members provide company leaders and allies with valuable educational opportunities and resources from which to learn about, volunteer with or host fundraisers for LGBTQ+ community organizations or events.

The council has grown to over 65 members across five local offices and 180+ employees, attracting members representing all segments of the LGBTQ+ community. On a corporate level, they have taken great strides in growing an out and proud network across the organization’s 15,000+ employees, pushing for cultural awareness, understanding, education and support that has grown exponentially when compared to only a couple of years ago.