Chief Inclusion Officer

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

Miriam Lewis exhibits and models inclusion. Her contributions have advanced diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the workplace, business and community. She has excelled in raising awareness and driving meaningful change. Significant progress has been made under Lewis’ leadership. Notable progress includes her work holding listening sessions with over 900 global employees and used insights to create a contemporary global inclusion strategy, solutions, and roadmap along with her efforts to engage regularly with both the board and peers to advance the strategy.

At Principal Financial Group, Lewis evolved the Diversity Council to an Executive Inclusion Council and established modeling of the desired diversity for the organization, including gender, race, geography, generations, etc. She also launched an Inclusion Index and made a public commitment to reach an inclusion index score of 80% or above, with public disclosure of employee representation numbers on the website.