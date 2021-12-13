Co-Managing Partner

SANDERS ROBERTS LLP

In 2008, Sanders Roberts was founded by two talented trial attorneys, Justin Sanders and Reginald Roberts, Jr. Both Sanders and Roberts came from big law and hoped to operate a boutique law firm that could compete with other major firms. However, they wanted a firm where talented individuals could reach their full potential while maintaining a work-life balance. They wanted employees to experience working at a firm that services major companies without the office politics that come with big law.

Today, the firm is comprised of about 46 employees, with 69% of them from a minority or ethnic group, five out of the six partners come from a minority background, and 34% of the employees are women. The firm continuously fosters an open door and team environment where employees are not only happy but motivated to provide the best services to clients.