Richard L. Benbow

Regional Vice President (West)

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Richard Benbow is a forward thinker who seeks to create strategic impact that creates public value for all stakeholders. He is known for fostering a culture of experimentation, innovation and collaboration through the lens of putting the customer first and business performance. His distinguished career spans the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

His previous executive positions include chief officer of government and community relations - at UCLA; senior director of external and government affairs in the West Region at Time Warner Cable; and senior manager at the Los Angeles Franchise Administration, and Constituent Affairs department. In his former position, he drove strategies and efforts for the advancement of UCLA through legislation, policy, regulation and relationship building. He identified opportunities for funding, partnerships, and engagement. In the executive position as a senior director with Time Warner Cable, Benbow expanded the company’s brand across new communities and helped open doors for social impacting partnerships.