Partner

BPM LLP

With nearly 30 years of accounting industry experience in the Long Beach area, BPM’s Tony Gales has proven to be a DEI difference maker in the organization and his community. Since beginning his accounting career as an intern in 1993, Gales has been keenly aware of the critical importance of diversity and inclusion and fostering a workplace culture that allows diverse employees to grow and excel. Since joining BPM, he has been a crucial member in the firm’s Inclusion Now! (IN!) committee, which supports and encourages colleagues of all genders, ethnicities and those who identify as LGBTQIA+ to feel safe to be their authentic selves.

Through Gales’ involvement, IN!'s 2021 initiatives have included partnering with historically Black colleges and Black student alliances in addition to aligning with and supporting organizations led by women, people of color and other underrepresented groups in the community.