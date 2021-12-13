President

iCore LENDING, INC.

Yessy Ulloa, a woman of vision and inclusion, supports her employees in constant training, creating leadership and empowerment in her team of more than 200 employees, including African Americans, Latinos, Asians and White Americans.

Ulloa is the president of iCore Lending, Inc., an independent, full-service mortgage bank that specializes in purchase loans, refinancing, and innovative lending solutions. Under her stewardship, iCore Lending, Inc. prides itself on a reputation for integrity, honesty and consistency, with team members going above and beyond to get their clients the best loan possible. iCore has helped first-time home buyers as well as investors acquire the perfect funding solution. At iCore, Ulloa has created a movement for minority women through six training and recruitment camps, providing a valuable opportunity for these women, who are mostly single mothers and now have a profession in the lending industry.