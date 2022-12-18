Partner & Chief DEI Officer

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Cox, Castle & Nicholson partner Alicia Vaz is the firm’s chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer. In her role, she serves as a DEI ambassador, internally and externally, and works closely with firm management to advance, create and implement the firm’s strategic short- and long-term DEI plans. She also continues to be the chair of the firm’s DEI Committee. Having been with the firm for over two decades, Vaz has a proven track record of leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the firm. Under her leadership, the DEI Committee has instituted numerous initiatives, including a DEI speaker series and DEI challenges to educate and foster awareness about DEI issues. She was instrumental in the firm’s decision to participate in the current cohort of Diversity Lab’s Midsize Mansfield Rule Certification process to increase the representation of diverse lawyers in law firms and leadership.