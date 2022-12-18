Employment Mediator, Arbitrator, Investigator

Reddock Law/Judicate West

Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment mediator, arbitrator, workplace and Title IX investigator. She has practiced as an employment and labor law attorney for 25 years. After working as an employment litigator for 15 years, in 2011, she opened the Reddock Law Group and transitioned to becoming a full-time neutral. The Reddock Law Group is a boutique minority- and woman-owned dispute resolution and investigations law firm focused on the resolution of employment and labor law, Title IX sexual assault, hazing, and bullying legal claims through the alternative dispute resolution, investigation and other neutral processes. Reddock-Wright is a well-regarded, sought-after DEI trainer for employers and individuals on issues of race, gender and other protected categories in the workplace. She combines her training with her practice as a mediator, arbitrator and workplace investigator, where she is retained to help resolve issues that go to the core of DEI in the workplace.