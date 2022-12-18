Associate

Haynes & Boone

Asal Saffari leads several diversity, equity, inclusion & accessibility initiatives within the Southern California legal community. As an Iranian American woman and first-generation lawyer, she had an untraditional path to becoming a lawyer. She is passionate about helping effect change and hopes to help create a more inclusive environment for other diverse lawyers and law students. As a member and events co-chair of the Orange County Bar Association’s (OCBA) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee since 2020, Saffari has organized several continuing legal education, and diversity, equity and inclusion events. Within her own law firm, she serves as leader of the California Pipeline Initiatives Committee, where she helps organize informative events for diverse and underrepresented students interested in pursuing a law career. Saffari also regularly volunteers at her alma mater, Chapman Law School, for diversity, equity and inclusion programming, including speaking on the 2022 First Generation Panel.