President & Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

As president of Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, Clifton W. Albright ensures the firm recruits minority lawyers and staff of all ages, has mentoring programs to prepare minority lawyers for partnership and trains staff to manage all aspects of the business of law, including the latest technology. He pays for child care and programs for his firm’s employees to ensure all predominantly minority employees have access to the best education for themselves and their children. Albright also sponsors and participates in programs to help minorities play the game of golf and understand the connection between golf and business. He also supports, creates and participates in programs demonstrating the importance of building relationships and being reliable and timely. Albright is a member of clubs and organizations that don’t interact with many minorities; he educates them about discrimination, unconscious bias and racism.