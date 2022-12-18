(CDeLeon)

Founder & CEO

Cyvatar

Corey White leads the initiative of promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in every facet of his life. In addition to being a mentor of Northwestern Mutual Black Entrepreneurs, DEIA is required within his business. Within the company he founded (Cyvatar), he has partnered with Aleria, a company that measures DEIA within the workplace. White believes that leadership teams need to be diverse to succeed, so Cyvatar’s Executive Leadership Team is primarily composed of women and men of diverse backgrounds. He ensures women leadership exists and ensures the company actively interviews people from diverse backgrounds. To date, Cyvatar currently has more women employed in the company than men and is incredibly diverse in every aspect across the organization. Cyvatar is proud to be as diverse and inclusive as it is, and it wouldn’t have been possible without White’s leadership and passion.