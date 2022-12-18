Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Duane Morris LLP

Cyndie Chang is a dynamic and inspirational leader in her law firm and the legal industry. Her passion lies in diversity and women’s initiatives, and community service. She has held significant leadership roles in organizations and nonprofits that advance diversity and professional development in the community. She has just finished serving as a current commissioner on the ABA Commission on the Women in the Profession in her third year. Chang is a past president of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association in 2016-2017, which serves as the national voice of the APA legal community and represents the interests of over 60,000 Asian American lawyers, and over 75 national, state and local bar associations. She is also the past president of the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, one of the oldest and largest Asian American bar associations in the country.