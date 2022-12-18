Managing Director

GHJ

Derrick Coleman leads GHJ Search and Staffing, the firm’s recruiting arm, and serves as an internal DEIA leader. In all aspects of his professional and personal life, he leads by example. He is a hands-on leader who inspires others to succeed, and has gone above and beyond to elevate underrepresented voices. Under Coleman’s leadership, Search and Staffing recruits candidates for GHJ and corporate clients all over Southern California. He advises clients on how to find the best candidate for each role and how to augment their recruitment strategy to attract a diverse pool of candidates. Coleman also leads GHJ’s BIPOC Cohort, an employee resource group focused on advancing the careers of professionals who are Black, Indigenous and other people of color in the accounting profession. He has written articles and blogs about the role of DEIA in hiring, retaining and leading a diverse workforce.