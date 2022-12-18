Founder & Principal

Apollo Strategy Group Inc.

Dr. Apollo Emeka is an executive leadership coach and strategic consultant whose vision is to create a world where everyone reaches their full potential for good. In line with that vision, he encourages his clients to leverage their full selves and embrace diverse perspectives to achieve ambitious goals. Since 2016, Apollo Strategy Group, Emeka’s Pasadena-based start-up, has delivered high-impact leadership coaching and enterprise consulting services with an emphasis on authenticity, intention, courage and inclusion. Emeka and his team’s experiences as Black professionals inform their work helping leaders and businesses thrive. Challenging assumptions about the pathway to success, he started out as a 4th grade dropout and grew into the entrepreneurial and motivational force-of-nature he is today. Now, he leads his company with the belief that there is no better population to drive change and innovation than diverse entrepreneurs and business owners.