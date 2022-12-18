Chief Operating Officer

Easterseals Southern California

As chief operating officer of Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) - the largest disability services provider in the state, Dr. Beverlyn Mendez leads a staff of more than 2,500+ professionals who provide services to 15,000 people throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, Kern and Ventura counties. She heads the organization-wide $300 million budgeting process and supervises the vice presidents who lead the organization’s Adult Day, Living Options and Employment Services, as well as the chief officers who lead Clinical Services, Human Resources, Marketing Communications, Information Technology, as well as other key leaders. Her commitment to diversity & inclusion represents a personal and professional dedication to creating a world in which we all belong are accepted and respected. Dr. Mendez developed the organization’s driving and mission-based D&I statement in collaboration with staff, disability leaders and participants.