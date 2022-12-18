Chief Workforce Advisor

Nuleep

Dr. Erika Taylor Page has led with stellar leadership, empathy, community impact and more across companies and communities from Disney, startups, nonprofits and boards. She has developed leadership and DEI frameworks and programs for Fortune 500 and start-up teams. She also teaches as an adjunct at USC, DEI and organization structures. Dr. Page has provided trainings and programs for the trainers, leadership and employees for employee empowerment, inclusion and diversity, DEIA, unconscious bias, inclusive ecosystems, and community impact. Not only does she train the next generation of leaders, she has also supported multiple youth programs at Nuleep, which include DEI awareness, support and community impact. Nuleep’s Hexagon program included top start-ups and nonprofits in the community, including HBCU.VC, Homeboy Industries, Electric Fish, Circular Fashion and Holliston Foundation, where students supported each organization to create impact.