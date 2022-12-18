SVP & Chief Diversity Officer

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Since joining CHLA in January 2021, Dr. Hanna Song has been instrumental in developing and leading key efforts to foster an inclusive and equitable environment for patients, families and team members, including launching CHLA’s enterprise-wide DEI strategic plan with specific workstreams for workforce diversity, health equity, cultural humility, programming/ training and community partnerships. She also engaged workforce development and training related to cultural competencies, including the recently launched Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) mandatory training for all team members, and fostered a data-driven approach to understanding diversity in the workforce, trainees, patients and families, and more. Additionally, Dr. Song and her team have facilitated CHLA’s Faculty DEI Council and many other representative councils; coordinated the efforts of vibrant, active Enterprise Resource Groups (ERGs); and collaborated with teams across the enterprise to incorporate diversity awareness, education and equity in all new and existing initiatives.