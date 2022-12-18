Senior Manager, D&I and Community Outreach

Belkin International

Belkin culture is rooted in its commitment to create an environment that fosters diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; Dr. Milo Dodson has made great strides in program implementation to further amplify this tenet. As a strategic partner for the global diversity & inclusion and community outreach functions, he leverages organizational design and development expertise to introduce best practices to attract, retain and develop diverse talent company-wide, driving community and culture priorities with a focus on inclusive behaviors and business practices at all levels. Dr. Dodson works with key executives and senior leaders to identify, define and advance both short-and long-term goals and build strong business cases to effectively communicate and execute priorities; this is achieved through developing, deploying and sustaining diversity & inclusion programs, and community engagement strategies at the local, regional and global levels.