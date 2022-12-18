CEO & Founder

Tanamsession.com

Dr. Tana M. Session has spent more than 30 years in human resources and for 10 of those years as the top HR executive for both domestic and international organizations, where she led various change initiatives and up-leveled entire departments, including talent, systems and infrastructure. She has designed highly specialized and engaging training programs on topics ranging from unconscious bias, microaggressions, allyship, multigenerational workforce and other related topics to increase awareness around diversity, equity, inclusion and access, as well as increasing self-awareness of employees and leadership. Dr. Session has partnered with hi-tech start-ups and fast-growth companies as well as McDonald’s, Xerox, Creed Perfumery, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, Spotify, HOORAE, Federal Executive Board, Department of Health & Human Services, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, NASA and other multinational for-profit and nonprofit organizations, including the Rainforest Alliance and the YMCA, and government agencies to create lasting change and innovation.