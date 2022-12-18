Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Levi Strauss & Co.

As the first person to hold the role of chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer at Levi Strauss & Co., Elizabeth A. Morrison is adding strategic expertise and thought leadership to guide LS&Co. in taking a critical step forward on building its core values and driving sustainable systemic change for employees, consumers and communities. Her resume includes 20 years of shaping diversity and culture within institutional brands. Under Morrison, LS&Co. has made notable progress in a short time in its commitments to advance equality and build a workforce that better represents its consumers, while ensuring that employees feel a sense of belonging. This can be seen in LS&Co.'s first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Impact Report from 2021. She also built a maturity model into the company’s DE&I strategy, which is critical to helping leaders and employees understand the long-term commitment and phases of change needed to achieve goals.