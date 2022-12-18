Partner; Co-Chair, Labor & Employment; Co-Chair, Diversity & Inclusion

As co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s national labor and employment practice, Emily Burkhardt Vicente uses her leadership role to promote, advocate and advance women lawyers within her team. She is focused on the sponsorship of women and diverse lawyers in her group, and looks for opportunities to promote women and diverse lawyers on her team internally and externally to help position them for success. As co-chair of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, she has worked to promote opportunities for women and other diverse lawyers within the firm and profession. She has skillfully navigated this role, particularly in recent years in which pay equity, the #MeToo movement, racial equality, gender identity and other inclusiveness conversations, require a mix of empathy, honesty and practicality from leaders. Her voice is effective and respected as one of the firm’s thought leaders on these topics.