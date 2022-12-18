SVP, Diversity and Community Partnerships

Sempra

As the leading energy infrastructure company in North America serving 40 million customers worldwide, Sempra has a workforce of 20,000 employees that are located across multiple geographies, and within different operating companies at multiple locations – in the field, within different office complexes and at corporate headquarters. Adding to the complexity are regulatory obligations that draw hard and fast delineations between these operating companies. All of this creates a unique challenge to build a cohesive, inclusive culture of belonging for Eugene “Mitch” Mitchell, Sempra’s senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships, who is a recognized D&I leader in Southern California. He believes in building a more inclusive culture of belonging; imperative in giving employees opportunities to engage and expand their understanding. From individual involvement to meetings and events, Mitchell has introduced and sponsored a variety of programs that encourage everyone to be part of the diversity journey.