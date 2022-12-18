George C. Fatheree, III

Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

George Fatheree has a distinguished profile and reputation in California - and nationwide - built on his commercial real estate practice, counseling of artists and museums in arts and culture transactions, civil rights-focused pro bono work, and extensive civic and community service. He is regularly engaged in impact-focused pro bono matters such as representing the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce in the landmark return of the Bruce’s Beach property - a groundbreaking transaction involving the return of property that was wrongly taken from an African American family almost 100 hundred years ago. Fatheree also represented Debbie Allen Dance Academy in its acquisition, financing and development of a state-of-the-art performing arts academy in the West Adams district of Los Angeles, and assisted Black Lives Matter Los Angeles in its acquisition of a headquarters building. These projects have been recognized as important civic and cultural additions to the city. This content is produced by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing team. It doesn’t involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.