(Rebecca Rodriguez)

Diversity & Inclusion Business Partner

Woven

Hannah Said is a diversity, equity and inclusion facilitator, researcher, and community organizer. She has an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion fueled by her passion for social justice, art and authentic community building. She uses creativity and humor to bring diverse people together, to create inclusive spaces, and talk about social justice and intersectionality. Her drive for equity comes from her lived experience of being a biracial, queer Muslim woman. Said’s professional experience includes working at the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) building diversity, inclusion and accessibility programs for San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties, and granting funding to various disability nonprofits. She has also been conducting research with people of color and disabled veterans at the Veterans Affairs Office, and recruited underrepresented people for San Francisco-based tech companies.