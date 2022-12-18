Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Hayley Dickson seeks to help clients un-learn shame, fear and paralysis when it comes to their financial reality. She realizes that even among highly educated groups, members of our communities have too long gone without the important resource of a sound financial education. An advocate for women, Persons of Color and the LGBTQ+ community, Dickson views financial planning as a means of empowerment for her clients. She helped establish the district-level LGBTQ+ and Ally Council as a means to create an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace. The council also helps fellow financial advisors better serve clients in the LGBTQ+ community. Under her leadership as the vice chair, council members provide company leaders and allies with valuable educational opportunities and resources from which to learn about, volunteer with or host fundraisers for LGBTQ+ community organizations or events.