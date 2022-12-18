President

The Imagen Foundation

Helen Hernandez has trailblazed a long career working for diversity, equity, inclusion and access, and her many groundbreaking achievements in DEIA’s cause have been inspirational. She started serving as an AFL-CIO organizer, working on behalf of Latino laborers, including the undocumented. She was undefeated, registering double-digit election victories and opening the door for the workers she organized to be treated equitably and fairly, protected from exploitation, and receive the dignity and respect that all deserve regardless of immigration status. In 2017, Hernandez was tasked by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors as one of three co-chairs to create a process for bringing DEIA to the arts to all residents in Los Angeles County. Her efforts resulted in more funding to arts organizations, increased arts internships, a 1% development fee for construction in unincorporated areas of the county and a cultural policy for all county departments.