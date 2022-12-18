Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

As the Office Diversity & Inclusion Initiative leader and co-chair for the firm’s Los Angeles office, real estate partner Jane Hinton works to promote the firm’s educational programs on diversity and inclusion in the Los Angeles office of Hunton Andrews Kurth. These programs, which are available to all firm lawyers and staff, include engagement opportunities, with the goal of fostering greater awareness, education and understanding of important issues on social justice, racial and gender equality, and promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the firm. In addition to the informal mentoring that she participates in with associates and counsel across the firm and offices, Hinton is also the point-of-contact for the Los Angeles Office Women’s Mentoring Circle and has arranged and participated in various events for other office mentoring circles including the San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami offices.