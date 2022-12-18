Founder, Principal & CEO

JJLA

For nearly two decades, Jeff Consoletti has been passionate about producing, leading and supporting events for social good. In forming his agency, JJLA, he ensures the firm maintains a consistent commitment to causes and nonprofits that are important to him as well as his team. As an LGBTQ+-owned business, Consoletti and JJLA have been pioneers and influential voices in the Pride movement nationwide. He has worked to help Pride organizations build strategic fundraising and revenue-driving initiatives while improving overall guest experiences. He has championed artists and performers that identify as queer or are part of the LGBTQ+ community to headline Pride events from Los Angeles to New York. When ally artists are selected, JJLA ensures a commitment to diversity by profiling Black, Brown, non-binary and transgender performers. Consoletti has also made it his mission to produce spaces that are safe and inclusive for all members of the community.