VP of Operations & Business Development

Hillman Grad Productions

Using his experiences at previous roles such as a producer on “Red Table Talk” and the director of Black Excellence & Achievement at Chapman University, Justin Riley utilizes his extensive knowledge of the industry, finances and employee output to oversee operations and new business extensions across multiple departments, staff and projects, while simultaneously identifying and executing the company’s strategic goals, mission, values and beliefs. He was originally a small business executive and higher education DEI practitioner, and worked as a producer on Facebook’s Emmy-winning show “Red Table Talk.” Riley is currently the vice president of operations & business development at Hillman Grad Productions, Lena Waithe’s production company that focuses on amplifying and celebrating the stories of diverse, historically marginalized communities and developing a new generation of underrepresented creatives. He is now leading the operationalization of Hillman Grad Productions while framing the entire company.