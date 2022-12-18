Keith M. Gregory

Partner

Snell & Wilmer

As co-chair of Snell & Wilmer’s First-Gen Forward program, Keith Gregory demonstrates how his values are aligned with the firm’s commitment to do its best to understand and appreciate the unique journeys its attorneys take before joining the firm or entering the legal profession. This program endeavors to provide first-generation attorneys with additional resources and programming to allow them to achieve professional growth and success at the firm. Gregory has facilitated roundtable discussions for first- and second-year associates and summer associates to focus on some challenges first-generation professionals may face as they are transitioning to practicing attorneys. He has also organized educational events that focus on financial planning for First-Gen attorneys, with topics that have included the firm’s profit sharing and savings plan, student loan information, and tips for financial success. Gregory serves on the DE&I committee as well as the firm’s LGBTQ+ affinity group, SNELLGBTQ+.