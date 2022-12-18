Chief of Staff

Edelson P.C.

Three years ago at the age of 25, Kelsey McCann was elevated to the position of chief of staff of Edelson P.C., a national plaintiff’s law firm. Her marching orders were clear, though undefined: “Find a place where the firm is failing and fix it.” She started on diversity, delivering a sobering message to the firm. Despite the best of intentions, Edelson P.C. was failing to recruit and retain diverse talent. McCann had a larger message: diverse candidates were not finding their way to the plaintiff’s bar. She changed the recruiting process at the firm and devised a summer program to ensure that law students got real training and mentorship. The results were outstanding; currently half of the firm are women and more than 30% represent traditional minority communities, with six women and three men in leadership roles.