(Tashia Peterman)

President & Founder

STEM Advantage

Lee Ann Kline is president and founder of STEM Advantage, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. She left her corporate role at Ernst & Young (EY) in October 2020 and is focused on STEM Advantage full-time providing in-kind professional services. She began her career as a programmer at IBM keenly aware of the lack of women in her field as well as the need for role models. As her career progressed and she became a consultant, she observed first-hand the lack of gender and racial diversity in the technology organizations she served. Inspired to create change, Kline leveraged her network to create STEM Advantage in 2012. With the organization, she is addressing the lack of gender and racial diversity in the STEM workforce, while also addressing the racial wealth gap as she has identified a diverse talent pool that was not being tapped.