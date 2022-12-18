Founder & CEO

Finli

As a child of an immigrant family, Lori Shao started her career with a different perspective on her industry and consistently saw a disparity between who could be uplifted the most by fintech and who it was being created for. She worked in the financial services industry for over two decades and is a firm believer in the benefits of leveraging fintech and financial institutions in general. Shao founded Finli in 2019 and created solutions specifically around the needs of community-based soloprenuers and small business owners. Other platforms on the market were too cumbrous for what small businesses needed and were not priced with their profit margins in mind. She created a unique payment platform for an underserved segment of the market. Also, she firmly believes in diversity and inclusion and puts it into practice behind the scenes and within Finli.