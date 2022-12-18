Founder & Managing Partner

Marcos Gonzalez is the founder and managing partner of VamosVentures, a venture capital fund focused on Latinx and diverse founders leading early-stage tech-enabled companies. The mission is to generate market rate investment returns and deliver meaningful impact through wealth creation, social mobility, unique tech solutions, and by taking a visible and clear stand as Latinx investors. As the son of two Mexican immigrants, he saw firsthand the resilience, creativity and entrepreneurialism of the Latinx community. As he entered the world of fintech, he saw that while 60 million Latinx people account for $2.3 trillion of economic activity and the number of Latinx business owners grew by 34% last year, Latinx founders and GPs represent less than 2% of venture-led companies and venture capitalists. Gonzalez started VamosVentures to invest in a growth opportunity and empower and accelerate diverse teams tackling persistent challenges in communities across the United States.