Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

A member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Mark Masliah helped establish the district-level LGBTQ+ and Ally Council as a means to create an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ individuals at Northwestern Mutual. Additionally, the council helps fellow financial advisors better serve clients in the LGBTQ+ community. Under his leadership (he serves as chair of the council), council members provide company leaders and the ally community with valuable educational opportunities and resources from which to learn about, volunteer with or host fundraisers for LGBTQ+ community organizations or events. While still young (founded in 2019), the council has grown to over 65 members across five local offices and 180+ employees, attracting members representing all segments of the LGBTQ+ community. On a corporate level, they have taken great strides in growing an out and proud network across the organization’s 15,000+ employees, pushing for cultural awareness, understanding, education and support.