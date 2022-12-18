Director, Diversity & Inclusion Advocate

RSM US LLP

Marquis Allen has been with RSM for nearly nine years as a business development director focused on the technology industry. During his time at RSM, he has not only proven to be an exceptional grower of new business, but also a grower of our diversity and inclusion efforts. He has been a passionate participant in CDI programs nationally, as well as in RSM’s Los Angeles office and has been the face for many key programs. Allen focuses leading efforts tied to diversity and inclusion for RSM’s Integrated Marketing & Communications department; and serves as a First Choice Advisor Center faculty member with a focus on developing sales and growth training programs targeted to diverse audiences, as well as teaching sessions for RSM CDI groups and outside diverse professional associations. He collaborates with the communications team dedicated to ESG to ensure alignment and consistency of messaging across programs.