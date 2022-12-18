Founder & CEO

MMChr

As a member of the Claremont Graduate University Board of Trustees, Mashi Rahmani is also the Advisory Board member chair for PEEL Research. PEEL is an interdisciplinary group of social scientists, scholars and field practitioners who aim to explore the root of individual and group prejudice, including what groups experience prejudice most, and how to eradicate such thoughts and attitudes before they manifest into discrimination. Their mission is to eradicate racial-and gender-based prejudice and subsequent stereotyping by understanding and targeting their historical and scientific antecedents. The organization’s aim is to use science to explore the issues, feelings and systems that undergird prejudice and its associated behaviors. Rahmani and the team’s aim to understand individuals and groups commonly associated with prejudice ideology to further development of inoculations and eradication training in business enterprises such as MMChr.