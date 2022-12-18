Michael Brian Shortnacy

Partner

King & Spalding

Michael Shortnacy’s most notable contribution to DEI has been his groundbreaking work co-leading a team that secured a preliminary injunction against the State of Alabama halting a law that bans and criminalizes the provision of certain medical treatment to transgender teens. He represents several parents, teens, their providers and a pastor challenging the law. The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in the case to argue that the law violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. The State appealed the decision, and Shortnacy and team are briefing the appeal. He devotes significant time mentoring law students and junior lawyers within the firm. He serves as the chair of King & Spalding’s Los Angeles Summer Associate recruiting. He is also the firmwide co-leader of the LGBTQ+ Affinity Group. Shortnacy actively participates in the firm’s associate development and diversity mentoring programs to foster professional growth and excellence in the firm’s junior lawyers.