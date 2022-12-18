Principal

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Michael Thomas, a principal in the Orange County office of Jackson Lewis P.C., has demonstrated a years-long commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the firm, and across the legal industry. As a member of Jackson Lewis’ Corporate Diversity Counseling Group, he is a recognized DEI expert within and outside of the firm. During the last year alone, Thomas has been tapped as a DEI commenter, presenter and panelist by more than 10 outside organizations. Recently, with Tanya Bovée, the office managing principal of the Hartford, Connecticut office, he collaborated with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) to create “RACE Talks: Realign Act Change Engage,” a 10-week racial equity education program hosted during the summer of 2021. Participants engaged in educational assignments on different topics, such as workplace bias and the neuroscience of DEI. Thomas has spoken to a variety of organizations and publications about DEI matters.