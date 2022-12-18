(The Headshot Truck LLC)

Partner

ZGF

Born in Iran, Mitra Memari emigrated to the U.S. when she was a teenager. Her experiences adapting as a minority female in a new country fostered a strong passion for diversity, inclusion and equity. At ZGF, she is one of the founding members of the Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Group, which focuses on promoting a culture of respect, support and implementing firmwide initiatives for inclusion. Memari is also involved in the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects as a volunteer and mentor in the Project Pipeline Architecture Summer Camp, which introduces architecture and the design profession to minority youth. Additionally, she was recently quoted in an article titled “Increasing Diversity in Architecture: Firm Initiatives” in ARCHITECT Magazine outlining her goals and specific steps towards a more inclusive and diverse culture within the architectural industry.