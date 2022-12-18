Managing Director

Vaco

Niona Rich is a managing director at Vaco, supporting clients to grow their business, helping candidates find their dream job and a leading member of Vaco’s inclusion, diversity, and equity steering committee, overseeing a variety of initiatives and programs aimed at embracing differences, leveling the playing field and empowering the Vaco team to listen, act and promote inclusion. Vaco, which delivers critical talent solutions to clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations, has always been committed to diversity, inclusion and equity. Rich has led the expansion of existing programs and developed new initiatives, processes and training to draw the circle wider to broaden perspectives, connect on a deeper level and guide Vaco to be a force for positive change by building diversity and inclusion at the heart of its culture.