Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Patricia Brum is a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and takes pride in her identity. After finding her place at Snell & Wilmer in 2019, she now serves as the co-chair of Snell & Wilmer’s LGBTQ+ affinity group, SNELLGBTQ+, and co-editor of the firm’s Global Connection Newsletter. She facilitates opportunities for the firm’s LGBTQ+ attorneys and staff to have a supportive space to discuss issues of concern and promote hiring and retention of LGBTQ+ identifying talent. In 2021, Brum and her co-chairs led a discussion on overcoming barriers to openly identifying LGBTQ+ legal professionals, as well as a conversation with the first openly gay Black member of Congress. SNELLGBTQ+ has also focused on community building by offering fun spaces for members and allied colleagues to come together to connect and learn. She is also a prominent leader in the community through her work in several nonprofit organizations.