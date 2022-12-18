Chief Executive Officer

Blu Digital Group

Since founding Blu Digital Group, Inc. in 2005, Paulette Pantoja has always focused on diversity and inclusion. Whether it be in mentoring and encouraging staff to step into roles that help them grow to fostering diverse hiring practices, she has made company culture a priority, citing that employees come first, customers second, believing the culture of a company is what ensures its success. Blu has a diverse workforce in terms of age, race, religion, nationality, sexual orientations, gender, gender identity and national origin that brings diverse viewpoints and perspectives to the company. In the traditionally white male-dominated media industry, Blu is unusual in that less than half of the staff are white male, with the majority of the workforce made up of African American, South East Asian, Islander or Hawaiian, Hispanic/Latino and mixed race men, women and non-binary.