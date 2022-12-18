Robert W. Brown, J.D.

President

University of West Los Angeles

Finding ways to democratize educational opportunities for diverse student populations is at the very core of Robert W. Brown’s belief system. As president of the University of West Los Angeles (“UWLA”), School of Law and School of Business, he has been passionately committed to the cause of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. His own personal journey, having overcome the societal challenges of going to school and starting his business career as a young African American man in the 1970s, has informed his dedication to this cause. Throughout his career as a businessman, lawyer and educator, he has been dedicated to helping others attain their goals and aspirations. Fueled by a passion to open the educational doors to students who might not otherwise have the same academic opportunities, Brown has overseen an overhaul of the University’s mode of providing quality legal and business education to a diverse array of students.